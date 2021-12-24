Singapore

Curry and rubbish thrown down Sumang Lane, attracting pests

Inconsiderate residents throw rubbish bags and even curry down from height.PHOTO: STOMP
Dec 24, 2021 03:08 pm

Persistent high-rise littering at his block has been keeping a Punggol resident up at night.

Stomper T, who stays in a one-room rental flat at Block 223A Sumang Lane, said the situation has been going on since March.

He told Stomp: "There are always inconsiderate residents who throw rubbish bags and even curry down from height.

"Despite the authorities installing CCTV cameras and trying to educate residents, the culprits do not seem afraid and have even gotten more daring recently.

"I am seeking help as there are many elderly and kids here who might get hurt or injured by the high-rise littering."

The Stomper shared photos and a video, which were taken from his kitchen window, showing a large number of birds appearing to feed on the waste.

He added: "I was in my living room when I suddenly heard a loud dropping sound. Sometimes in the middle of the night, I would also get awakened by the same sound.

"I have reported this to the authorities but the situation is getting worse.

"To the culprits, please be considerate and think of other residents. Why be so lazy and throw rubbish out of the window instead of discarding them the proper way?"

Stomp has contacted the town council for more info.

COMMUNITY ISSUEShigh-rise litteringTOWN COUNCIL