Cyclist, 18, killed in road accident in Yishun; bus driver arrested
An 18-year-old cyclist was killed in a road accident in Yishun on Wednesday evening.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.
A 37-year-old male bus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.
The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Ring Road at around 6pm that day.
Photos of the accident circulating online show the victim covered by a blue cloth behind what appears to be a tour bus. Another image shows SCDF paramedics tending to the bus driver.
The police said investigations are ongoing.
