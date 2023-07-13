 Cyclist, 18, killed in road accident in Yishun; bus driver arrested , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Cyclist, 18, killed in road accident in Yishun; bus driver arrested

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Ring Road at around 6pm that day. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLEMAPS
Wong Shiying
Jul 13, 2023 10:48 am

An 18-year-old cyclist was killed in a road accident in Yishun on Wednesday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

A 37-year-old male bus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Ring Road at around 6pm that day.

Photos of the accident circulating online show the victim covered by a blue cloth behind what appears to be a tour bus. Another image shows SCDF paramedics tending to the bus driver.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

