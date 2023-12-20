 Cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on Nicoll Highway; driver arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on Nicoll Highway; driver arrested

The police were alerted at 5.07am to an accident involving a car and a bicycle on Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road.SCREENGRAB: GOOGLE MAPS
Yong Li Xuan
Dec 20, 2023 05:24 pm

A 45-year-old cyclist died after a hit-and-run accident on Nicoll Highway on Dec 19 morning.

The man was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he subsequently died, said the police in response to The Straits Times’ queries on Dec 20.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said they were alerted at 5.07am to an accident involving a car and a bicycle on Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was later arrested for dangerous driving causing death, added the police. Investigations are underway.

Man finds brother dead in pool of blood

