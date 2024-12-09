S'pore man falls asleep during massage in Phuket and dies

The 52-year-old man from Singapore died shortly after receiving a 45-minute oil massage at a parlour at Patong beach.

A man from Singapore died after a visit to a massage parlour in Phuket, Thailand, on Dec 7.

According to Thai local media outlets, the 52-year-old man – identified as Mr Lee Mun Tuck – died shortly after receiving a 45-minute oil massage at a parlour at Patong beach.

Patong police chief Pol Col Chalermchai Hernsawad said that police were called to the scene at 11.03pm, reported the Bangkok Post.

Mr Hernsawad said the man had fallen asleep during the procedure, even snoring loudly, reported The Phuket News. He soon began showing signs of distress, and despite efforts by the massage parlour’s staff to resuscitate him, the man did not regain consciousness, it added.

Mr Lee’s wife, who was with him at the parlour, did not allow an autopsy, and was taking his body home for religious rituals, Mr Hernsawad said.

She also informed the police that her husband was drinking beer prior to the massage, and that she did not suspect foul play due to his sedentary lifestyle, added Mr Hernsawad.

This was the second reported death at a Thai massage parlour this week, after a Thai female singer died after receiving a neck massage at a parlour in Udon Thani province in north-east Thailand.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.