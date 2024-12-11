Singapore woman killed in Johor expressway accident

The woman was the pillion rider on a motorcycle driven by her boyfriend, who was badly injured in the crash.

KULAI – A Singaporean woman has been killed and her boyfriend badly injured after the motorcycle they were on crashed along the North-South Expressway near Sedenak in Johor.

Kulai Officer Commanding Police District Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tan Seng Lee said the police were notified about the fatal accident at around 9.15am on Dec 10.

“The high-powered motorcycle, driven by a 23-year-old Singaporean man and his 21-year-old pillion rider girlfriend, was heading back to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur.

“The motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and hit the steel road divider,” he said in a statement on Dec 10.

AC Tan added that the pillion rider had serious head injuries and died at the scene while the rider injured his legs.

He said both victims were taken to the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Kulai Hospital. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK