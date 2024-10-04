 Damaged pipe causes flooding at Still Road South, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Damaged pipe causes flooding at Still Road South

The damaged pipe is a 300mm potable water pipe that serves the Marine Drive area. PHOTO: PUB
Oct 04, 2024 05:24 pm

National water agency PUB said on Oct 4 that works at a construction site at Still Road South damaged a PUB underground water pipe in the morning.

The damage caused water to gush out and flood the nearby roads and surrounding HDB blocks.

PUB deployed a service crew onsite to isolate the leak and repair the damage.

The damaged pipe is a 300mm potable water pipe that serves the Marine Drive area. There is no impact to water supply.

One of the four lanes at Still Road South, in the direction of Eunos Link, has been temporarily closed.

Repair works are ongoing. Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes and exercise caution.

PUB will investigate further and follow up.

