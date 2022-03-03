Flash flood warnings issued for Upper Paya Lebar, Ang Mo Kio amid heavy rain

Thundery showers are expected every day till Monday, according to forecasts by the National Environment Agency.

Heavy rain poured over many parts of Singapore on Thursday evening (March 3), sparking flash flood warnings for several areas, including Upper Paya Lebar Road and Ang Mo Kio.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many parts of the island, said PUB, the national water agency, in a series of alerts on Thursday evening.

Flash floods may also occur in the event of heavy rain, it added.

Water levels in drains rose to above 90 per cent in Upper Paya Lebar Road and Sungai Tong Kang at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, PUB posted around 6.40pm, adding that there was a high risk of flooding in these areas.

Members of the public are urged to avoid these areas for the next hour, said PUB.

