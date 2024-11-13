 Water supply to Woodlands block cut off on Nov 12, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Water supply to Woodlands block cut off on Nov 12

Residents collecting water from the foot of their block.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Nov 13, 2024 04:00 pm

Residents at Block 687B Woodlands Avenue 75 carried buckets to the foot of their block to collect water.

No, it was not a water rationing exercise.

Seventy-year-old retiree Li told Shin Min Daily News that the residents had the water supply was cut off from 1pm on Nov 12.

About 20 units on the second and third storeys were affected.

The residents had to collect water from the PUB trucks parked at the foot of their block. Some residents reportedly drove to the swimming pool to take a shower.

"The water flow was very weak in the morning. We thought they were carrying out maintenance work and didn't expect the water to be completely cut off in the afternoon," said Mr Lin, 45.

The damaged pipe is a 300mm potable water pipe that serves the Marine Drive area.
Ms Chen shared that the residents have been considerate in collecting water.

"Each person would fill up at most two buckets and made way for the next person. Some people even shared their trolleys," said the 39-year-old engineer.

