DBS banking services resume after more than 12 hours of disruption

A file picture of DBS ATMs at its Towner Road Branch on Aug 21. On Oct 15, the bank said all its services had returned to normal.

DBS Bank said all of its banking services had resumed on Sunday morning, after hours of disruption that began on Saturday afternoon.

In an update on Facebook on Sunday morning, the bank said all its services had returned to normal, including PayLah! and digital banking services.

“However, any customer who may still experience difficulties logging into their accounts via their mobile app can try to log in with digibank online/Internet banking using SMS OTP,” said the update.

“We are also aware that some of our customers PayNow/FAST transactions were interrupted when the disruption happened, and will be processing these with utmost priority.”

The bank added that customers will be updated on the status of their transactions when processing is completed.

[Update - 9.25am, 15 Oct 2023] All our services, including DBS/POSB digibank and DBS PayLah!, have returned to normal as... Posted by DBS on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Issues with the bank’s services began to surface at around 4pm on Saturday.

The Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, had 3,800 people reporting issues with DBS’ services at 4.08pm, and 279 complaints about Citibank’s services at 4.42pm.

In a Facebook update at 6.08pm on Saturday, DBS said its investigations showed that the service disruption was caused by an issue at a data centre, which is also being used by other organisations.

Citibank said in a 6.58pm Facebook post on Saturday that its mobile app and Internet banking services were down.

When contacted, a Citi spokesman said: “We have a temporary outage in our banking services and have started progressively restoring services. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”