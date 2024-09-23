Some Nets terminals down

Nets customers are advised to use SGQR or cash to pay merchants following a disruption of Nets-related services on Sept 23.

In a Facebook post at 10.12am, Nets announced that some debit and credit card transactions via Nets terminals are temporarily unavailable.

The affected terminals will not be able to perform QR, contactless and PIN transactions temporarily, Nets said in an update on the post at 11.38am.

“We are working to restore the service as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Nets added.

The SGQR combines multiple payment QR codes into a single label for more efficient transactions.

DBS said in a Facebook post at 1.28pm that “payment transactions such as QR, credit or debit and Nets card transactions via some Nets terminals are temporarily unavailable”.

Customers can continue to use their DBS/POSB digibank and PayLah apps to make payments via the SGQR codes, as well as PayNow, DBS added.

There were 52 reports on problems with DBS banking services at about noon on DownDetector, a site which monitors and tracks real-time outages.

The Straits Times has contacted Nets for comment.

In November 2023, Nets-related services were disrupted for about an hour.