Death of delivery man at Century Square mall ruled a workplace misadventure

Mr Tan Ping Lim fell from a 1m platform in the Century Square loading bay in August last year.

The death of a delivery man who fell from a 1m platform in the Century Square loading bay last year was ruled a workplace misadventure on Tuesday (April 19).

Mr Tan Ping Lim, 74, had been walking backwards with a hand trolley, likely to prevent cartons on it from falling.

The court heard that he had delivered shoes at the mall in Tampines and had turned too early onto a lifting platform, which was at an elevated position at the same height as the loading bay platform which he was on.

"It was highly probable he thought he was on the access ramp," State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said.

Mr Tan continued walking backwards without judging the edge of the 1m-high lifting platform, until he fell off. He was taken to Changi General Hospital with severe head injuries but died the next day.

He had been working for AST Logistics for just four days when the accident happened, a Ministry of Manpower officer told the court during a Feb 17 hearing of the coroner's inquiry.

It was unlikely that Mr Tan intended to use the lifting platformas he could not operate it and had not asked anyone to assist him, said State Coroner Nakhoda, who ruled out foul play.

After delivering his verdict, State Coroner Nakhoda conveyed his condolences to Mr Tan's family who were not present in court on Tuesday.