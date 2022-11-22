Delivery rider complains about lack of tips on rainy day, netizens chide him for sounding 'entitled'

Feeling frustrated after a wet day’s work, a Grab delivery rider took to Facebook to lament about how he received just $2 in tips despite working during a heavy downpour.

In his post on Nov 17, Gary Liew said that on Nov 16, it had rained from 4pm to 12am, and his shirt, helmet and pants were soaked. Despite the inclement weather, he said Grab did not provide incentives for riders.

He also said that, despite his efforts that day, he received only a $2 tip from a girl who lives in an HDB flat in Circuit Road, and expressed his frustration at some customers living in condos and landed properties in Joo Chiat and Geylang.

“All stay CONDO and LANDED… told me ‘THANK You’, ‘SAFE RIDE under rain’, ‘Must be tough for you to ride under rain’.

"Disgusting," he remarked pointedly.

Other riders and netizens, though, called him out for being "entitled" in the comments section, with one saying "nobody owes you a living". Some also reminded him that tipping was not an obligation.

There were a few who empathised with Liew:

Let’s all remember to be thoughtful and kind, people.