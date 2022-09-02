 Delivery rider dies in Buangkok Green accident; lorry driver arrested for drink driving, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Delivery rider dies in Buangkok Green accident; lorry driver arrested for drink driving

The lorry driver has been arrested after the fatal accident involving a delivery rider in Buangkok Green.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Samuel Devaraj
Sep 02, 2022 08:05 pm

A man understood to be a delivery rider died after an accident involving a lorry in Buangkok on Thursday (Sept 1).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, police said the 54-year-old lorry driver had been arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death.

The 45-year-old motor cycle rider was a food delivery rider, Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Police said they were alerted to the accident on Buangkok Green towards Sengkang East Road at about 8pm.

The delivery rider was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A man who saw the aftermath of the accident, told Lianhe Zaobao that traffic was blocked from using two of the three lanes of Buangkok Green.

In April, food delivery rider Jason Tan died after he was involved in an accident in Gambas Avenue. The 24-year-old, whose wife was expecting then, had been out fulfilling orders.

A 54-year-old food delivery rider died in a traffic accident in June while riding an electric bicycle near Waterway Point shopping mall in Punggol.

