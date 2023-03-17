Delivery rider returns to give customer change, buys chocolates for kids

A foodpanda driver not only made a second trip to ensure his customer received her change, but also bought chocolates for her kids while refusing a tip.

The heartwarming incident was shared by the customer Siti Nurfatin Atin on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Friday (March 17).

In her post, Siti said she had ordered supper for herself and her kids that day, and her order arrived at 11.58pm.

Unfortunately, the delivery rider did not have sufficient change on him, but told her he would return after completing another order.

Siti trusted the rider, and they exchanged phone numbers.

The rider did indeed return with her change as promised, but to Siti's surprise, with chocolates for her children as well.

In her post, she praised the rider for his honesty, adding that it's “really hard to trust people nowadays”. She also expressed her delight at receiving the chocolates for her kids.

Speaking to Mothership, Siti said she tried to tip the rider, but he declined, telling her instead “to tip others who are in need”.

Get that man a beer.