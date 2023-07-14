 Delivery rider says customer threatened to 'throw his e-bike' because of spilled drink, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Delivery rider says customer threatened to 'throw his e-bike' because of spilled drink

PHOTOS via REDDIT, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Jul 14, 2023 08:31 pm

A Grab delivery rider has alleged that he was threatened by a customer after delivering an order with a spilled drink.  

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the rider, surnamed Wang, said the drink got spilled during transit. 

When he met the customer down his block in Teck Whye, Wang, 30, said the man refused to seek a refund from Grab’s customer service over the matter. 

Instead, he insisted that Wang return to the food vendor and purchase a new drink.

Taking to reddit to share his experience, Wang said that even though he apologised repeatedly to the customer, the latter wouldn’t relent. 

At one point, Wang said the man even threatened to throw his e-bike into the rubbish bin.

To placate the customer, Wang said he would return to the merchant and buy another drink. However, he took the opportunity to continue delivering his other orders and eventually lodged a police report over the matter.

Wang told Shin Min that later that evening, the customer called him and asked about the drink. When he heard about the police report, he ridiculed Wang and hung up.

According to Wang in his reddit post, Grab has since banned the customer from the platform.

