Man allegedly trashes room when refused lease extension

A 35-year-old man allegedly left a trail of destruction after his landlord refused to extend his rental contract.

Finding a good tenant is every landlord's dream. But what happens when your dream turns into a nightmare?

A woman is appealing for information on a former tenant who allegedly left a trail of destruction after her grandmother refused to extend his rental contract after it ended on May 29.

Ms Jade Yeo shared in a series of Instagram Stories that her tenant went missing on May 27 after trashing his room when her grandmother had stepped out for a dental appointment.

Ms Yeo and her grandmother were shocked at the state of the room after a neighbour helped to break open the bedroom door because the man would lock it whenever he would go out to pick up a call, get food or even go to the toilet.

"That's why we've never seen the trash he had accumulated," she said.

Photos showed rubbish covering almost every inch of the floor. A chair was seen lying on a bed and the wooden backing of a cupboard was torn out.

Ms Yeo also found Chinese characters doodled on a desk and a large tear in the side of the bed's mattress.

She claimed the man had also cut the wires to their home's modem, fridge, washing machine and dryer.

All reportedly out of spite because his rental contract ended and would not be renewed. Perhaps for good reason.

The 35-year-old man is believed to be working as an electrician and had been renting a room in Ms Yeo and her grandmother's home since last May.

Apparently, the relationship between landlord and tenant was never smooth.

Ms Yeo shared that she would occasionally "wake up early in the morning" to shouting and arguing between her grandmother and the man.

"I even caught him standing over her when she was sitting down," she said.

"This man is incredibly dangerous and unpredictable, and I don't feel safe."

She has since changed her home's door locks because the man never returned his keys before fleeing.

Ms Yeo believes he has gone to Johor Bahru and is appealing for information on his whereabouts.

She has made a police report and filed a Magistrate's Complaint.