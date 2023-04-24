Delivery riders allegedly fined $300 for parking outside condo that doesn't let them park inside

Where can they park?

Food delivery riders were allegedly fined by Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers for parking on a public path outside a condominium that did not allow them to park inside.

On April 11, Stomper J, a delivery food rider, shared videos of the incident outside Eight Riversuites in Whampoa East.

"The management disallowed us to park our e-bikes inside and expected us to park outside, on the pavement," said the Stomper. "The citizens complained and called LTA to come and fine us riders."

The videos show three uniformed officers in vests that said "LTA enforcement" surrounding a delivery bicycle left next to a fence outside the condo.

According to LTA's website, all bicycle, e-bikes, personal mobility aid and PMD users should park their devices at designated parking places such as bicycle racks and yellow boxes.

The Stomper also shared a screenshot of messages about the incident, which said: "Condo management does not allow motor/bicycle/e-bike to be parked inside. Only cars are allowed to park inside. So they've asked all these motor/bicycle/e-bike to park outside the condo on the pavement, which will block the people's pathway.

"As time goes by, people complain and ask the enforcer to come down and fine us.

"We tried to talk to the security to ask their manager to come out and talk about (the situation), but the manager refused. The staff only said it was the management's decision not to allow us to park.

"So what should we do? We send the food and get fined."

The Stomper said the fine is $300.

In response to a Stomp query, the managing agent of Eight Riversuites said: "We are seeking headquarters instruction."