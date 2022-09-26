Diner 'feels the pain' as he forks out $26 for mala hotpot noodles at food court

Food prices in Singapore have generally been rising over the last few months, brought about by inflation or a ban on chicken exports by Malaysia.

But one man felt enough was enough after he forced out $26 for a bowl of mala hotpot noodles.

Chen Weijian, 36, had purchased his meal from the Food Republic food court at City Square Mall, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He ordered just seven ingredients, including luncheon meat, fish cakes, shrimp, sausage, cauliflower, spinach and instant noodles.

In comparison, he said, a similar bowl of hotpot and noodles had cost him just over $10 at coffee shops in Jurong East and Boon Lay hawker centre.

Upset, he confronted the stall's employees, who allegedly told him that "mala hotpot is usually this expensive".

Speaking to Shin Min, an employee at the stall, surnamed Huang, said the stall has been in operation at City Square Mall for a year, and this was the first time a customer has complained about their prices.

Huang added that food costs have been rising as the cost of shipping for some imported ingredients has increased as well.