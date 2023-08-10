Woman in China dumps leftover food into stranger's hotpot

A woman in Wuhan, China, was caught on camera at a restaurant tossing her leftover food into a stranger's hotpot.

In the CCTV footage, via a video uploaded to Douyin recently, the woman is seen reaching out of her seat and dumping scraps on her plate into the hotpot while the other diner was away from the table.

She then sat back down, visibly smiling, while the others at her table appeared nonchalant.

At the time, the victim was away fetching food at the buffet counter, news platform Xiaoyang Guanyu reported.

The hotpot restaurant where this incident took place charges customers for food wastage, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The restaurant operator has apologised to the victim and offered to waive the cost of their meal.

A police report was made, but they have yet to locate this woman, SCMP reported.

Netizens chided the woman for her uncouth behaviour.

"There will always be someone who is so shameless," one comment on Douyin read.

"How did this auntie grow to this age? If she's this old, then she must have done something like this multiple times. She's aged like rotten milk!" wrote another.