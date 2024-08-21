Grassroots leader Joseph Tan died after badminton game in JB

Punggol grassroots leader Joseph Tan, 44, died last weekend after a game of badminton in Johor Bahru.

The chief strategy officer at coaching centre IMAde was in JB for Toastmasters Club's Family Day.

Toastmasters is a non-profit educational organisation that helps individuals develop communication, public speaking and leadership skills.

Mr Tan was also the founder of Play Sports! School, which cultivates the love for sports in children.

Since word of his death got out, Mr Tan's Facebook page has been flooded with tributes.

His friend Adeline posted a tribute on her own Facebook page: "If I were to describe him, nothing negative about him will come to my mind. He's caring, sincere, humble, trustworthy, reliable, good tempered... When I needed advice, he was there. When I needed a listening ear, he was always patient and caring."

Another friend Ashley Liew wrote: "No matter how busy, he found time to encourage and uplift others over the years, myself included, which I am grateful for."

Mr Tan was cremated this morning.

He is survived by his wife, who recounted the fateful weekend to Shin Min Daily News: "He was very excited as he hadn't played badminton in a long time. He played two games."