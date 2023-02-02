Doctor charged with sex offences to be chaperoned when examining female patients

A doctor facing multiple charges, including allegedly committing sex offences against a 14-year-old girl, will now be accompanied when examining female patients, said the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) on Thursday.

Lim Yong Chin, 39, founder and director of the Access Medical clinic group, was charged on Wednesday with sexual penetration of a minor and other offences, including voyeurism, cheating and traffic violations.

On Thursday, an SMC spokesman told The Straits Times that it is aware of the matter and will monitor the proceedings before the courts closely, before determining whether to proceed with disciplinary action against Lim.

The spokesman added: “In the meantime, Dr Lim has provided an undertaking that he will have a chaperone present when conducting clinical examination of a female patient. The undertaking also includes restrictions on photography/video recordings of patients in his clinical practice.”

Lim is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl twice between March and April 2021.

He is also alleged to have sexually violated her and made her perform oral sex on him at a Housing Board unit in Bedok Reservoir Road in April 2021.

In addition, between 2020 and 2021, he is said to have recorded two women aged between 18 and 19 engaged in a private act without their consent.

Between July 10, 2018, and early 2019, Lim also allegedly recorded a video of a 19-year-old in her underwear performing an intimate act with him, without her consent.

The police said on Wednesday that Lim, who faces 28 charges in total, is also accused of cheating the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics and SingHealth Polyclinics into disbursing Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) subsidies for fictitious claims.

He also allegedly drove while under suspension and without insurance.

In 2018, the Ministry of Health (MOH) suspended 10 Access Medical clinics from Chas for severe non-compliance.

The clinics had over time made numerous Chas claims, such as those for patient visits or chronic conditions, with no relevant supporting documentation.

These were revealed following audits by MOH on the claims.

The police said on Wednesday that they take a serious view of anyone who engages in fraudulent or dishonest conduct to obtain funding from the Government.

It added: “The police also take a tough stance against sexual crimes, particularly those that target vulnerable victims, especially the young.”

In court, Lim’s lawyer asked for his identity not to be disclosed as it might lead to the identification of the alleged victims.

After the prosecution said it was applying for a gag order only for the victims’ identities, District Judge Terence Tay rejected the application by Lim’s lawyer, saying no reasons for his gag order had been given.

Lim will return to court on March 15.