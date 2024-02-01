DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget 2024 at 3.30pm on Feb 16

The Budget statement will be broadcast live on free-to-air television channels and radio, said the Ministry of Finance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s Budget 2024 at 3.30pm on Feb 16 in Parliament.

The Budget statement will be broadcast live on free-to-air television channels and radio, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF), government feedback unit Reach and the People’s Association (PA) on Feb 1.

These include Channel 5, CNA, CNA938, Capital 958, the CNA YouTube channel, the 8world News Facebook page and MediaCorp’s meWatch.

The Singapore Association for the Deaf will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget speech on Channel 5.

Key announcements from the Budget statement will also be updated on MOF’s social media and messaging platforms - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and WhatsApp.

The full Budget statement will be published on this website after delivery.

Those interested in being emailed the full Budget statement after it has been delivered can visit the MOF website at mof.gov.sg/email-subscription.

In the run-up to the Budget, MOF and various agencies, including Reach and PA, have engaged members of the public in discussions since December 2023.

Members of the public can continue to submit their views on Budget 2024 through various feedback channels, including the Singapore Budget Website.

Reach will hold an in-person Budget Conversation in English on Feb 23 and another such dialogue in Mandarin on March 13.

For the Feb 23 conversation, Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah and Reach chairman as well as Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How will take part in the session.

Meanwhile, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Mr Chee Hong Tat and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture Community and Youth and Social and Family Development Eric Chua will share their views on March 13.

Following the Budget announcements on Feb 16, REACH will also organise a series of engagements for members of the public to share their views on Budget 2024, including physical Listening Points set up at various high traffic nodes across Singapore, a series of outdoor panel discussions, and a podcast episode in March featuring members of the Reach Advisory.

More details will be available on the Reach Budget 2024 microsite.

PA and its grassroots organisations will be organising post-Budget dialogues to engage residents on Budget 2024 measures.

Residents who are interested to attend can register their interest at go.gov.sg/postbudget24.

The sign-ups will be available until 12pm on March 1.