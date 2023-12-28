DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget 2024 in Parliament on Feb 16

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement.

The 2024 Budget will be delivered in Parliament on Feb 16 by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement. A link to a live webcast of the delivery will also be available on the Singapore Budget website.

The full Budget statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

Members of the public are invited to share their views and suggestions for Budget 2024 through Reach’s Budget 2024 microsite. They have till Jan 26 to do so.

The Straits Times will provide live coverage of the Budget speech.

Reach, the government’s feedback unit, is also conducting a physical Listening Point on Jan 23 from 12pm to 3pm. Those interested can share their views in person at the session held at Galaxis at One North.

The Finance Ministry is partnering the People’s Association and its grassroots organisations in virtual Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews engagement platforms and physical engagement points in the heartland to seek public views and suggestions till Jan 26.

Details of these sessions can be found atgo.gov.sg/akksyvb24.