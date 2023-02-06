DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget speech at 3.30pm on Feb 14

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget statement in Parliament on Tuesday, Feb 14 at 3.30pm.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), government feedback unit Reach and the People’s Association in a joint statement on Monday said the statement will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV channels and radio.

These include Channel 5, CNA, CNA938, Capital 958, the CNA website www.channelnewsasia.com, the CNA YouTube channel, the CNA Facebook page, 8 World News at www.8world.com, 8 World News YouTube channel, the 8 World News Facebook page and on MediaCorp’s meWATCH (www.mewatch.sg).

The Singapore Association for the Deaf will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget Speech on Channel 5. A link to a live webcast will also be available on the Budget website at www.singaporebudget.gov.sg.

Key announcements from the Budget statement will also be updated on MOF social media platforms and readers can also get live updates at straitstimes.com.

People can visit the MOF website at www.mof.gov.sg/email-subscription and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via e-mail after it has been delivered. The service will be available for sign-up until 9am on Tuesday, Feb 14.

In the run-up to the Budget, MOF and various agencies including Reach and PA have engaged members of the public in discussions since December last year.

People can continue to submit their views on the Budget through various feedback channels. These are:

*Singapore Budget Website www.singaporebudget.gov.sg

*REACH Budget Website www.reach.gov.sg/budget2023

*REACH Singapore Facebook www.facebook.com/REACHSingapore

*REACH Singapore Instagram www.instagram.com/reachsg

Reach will also hold two in-person Budget conversations: in English on Feb 17 and in Mandarin on Feb 20. Participants will be able to choose the Budget-related topics they would like to discuss at these dialogue sessions.

A series of radio talk shows and a podcast episode with Reach Advisory Panel members discussing concerns about the Budget will also be organised, as well as having physical listening points set up at popular places across Singapore to gather views on the Budget.

Details of the Reach listening points can be found on the Reach Budget 2023 microsite.

PA and its grassroots organisations will also be organising post-Budget dialogue sessions to engage residents on Budget measures. Residents who are interested in attending these sessions can register their interest at https://go.gov.sg/postbudget23. Registration will be available until 2pm on Feb 28.

