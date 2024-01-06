 Driver, 73, taken to hospital after her car cuts across lanes, crashes through road divider, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Driver, 73, taken to hospital after her car cuts across lanes, crashes through road divider

The police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident along Serangoon Central at about 6pm on Jan 5.PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Helmy Sa'at
Jan 06, 2024 03:41 pm

A 73-year-old female driver was taken to hospital after her car was involved in an accident in Serangoon on Jan 5.

In a dashcam video of the accident that was circulated online, the car exits a carpark from the left, whizzes across two lanes past oncoming traffic, before crashing through the road divider.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Jan 6 that they were alerted to an accident involving three cars along Serangoon Central at about 6pm.

An eyewitness told Chinese media outlet Shin Min Daily News that around five passers-by knocked on the crashed car to check on the driver. After sitting in her car for a while, the woman, who had a walking cane, was helped out of her car by the passers-by.

According to the SCDF, the woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The police said the woman was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

5jan2024 1759hrs serangoon central #SLE3766K suzuki ciaz vehicle drove straight out of carpark . mounted the kerb took out the fences , bus stop information & advert board

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Friday, January 5, 2024

