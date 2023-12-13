Driver arrested after flouting tank rule, dragging officer with car at Woodlands Checkpoint

The driver had intended to depart Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec 12.

A Singaporean motorist was stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec 12 for allegedly breaching the three-quarter tank rule for vehicles leaving Singapore.

But when an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer instructed the driver to hand over his passport, park the car and follow him to the ICA Duty Office, he refused to comply.

Instead, the driver accelerated forward, dragging the officer several metres. The car nearly hit a pedestrian and nearby stationary vehicles.

“As a result of the incident, the ICA officer suffered bodily pain and was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital,” said the police in a statement on Dec 13.

For the alleged offence, the 38-year-old man, who was driving his car at the time, was arrested for causing hurt by a rash act. He had intended to depart Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint, said the police.

He will be charged with the offence of causing hurt by a rash act that endangers the life or personal safety of others under the Penal Code. The offence carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

“ICA officers stationed at the checkpoints carry out their duties to safeguard Singapore’s borders,” said the police.

“Motorists using the checkpoints need to drive safely and abide by traffic rules, not just for their own safety, but also the safety of our officers. The authorities will take strict enforcement action against blatant breach of such rules.”

The police also reminded travellers driving Singapore-registered cars to observe the three-quarter tank rule when departing from Singapore.

Under the Customs Act, Singapore-registered vehicles are required to have at least three-quarters of motor fuel in their tank when leaving Singapore via the land checkpoints.

Offenders may be issued with a composition sum of up to $500 or prosecuted in court. They will be turned back at the checkpoints and not allowed to proceed with their journey into Malaysia.