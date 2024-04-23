Traffic Police to move some services online; walk-ins for these will cease from May 13

The services include changing the particulars on a driving licence, and converting a foreign driving licence to a local one, among others.

Come May 13, walk-ins will not be accepted for some traffic-related services, and appointments for these will have to be booked online instead.

In a statement on April 22, the police said the services include changing the particulars on a driving licence, and converting a foreign driving licence to a local one, among others.

Two online services will be launched by the Traffic Police, as it continues digitising to improve efficiency, the statement added.

The first is an online appointment system for those who need to change their photograph or update their citizenship status on their driving licences.

The system can also be used to request an extract of a driving licence, or to collect or cancel a driving licence.

The appointment system will be made available through the e-Services page on the Singapore Police Force’s website.

Meanwhile, individuals looking to convert their foreign driving licences will also do so online through FormSG.

The Traffic Police said this follows a previous trial that was announced in July 2022, when those with Malaysian driving licences were able to submit applications to convert their licences online through FormSG.

Applicants will be informed of the outcome through e-mail within six weeks of their applications, with those successful given an appointment date and time to finalise the conversion process.

They are required to bring supporting documents, both originals and copies, to the Traffic Police headquarters in Ubi for verification purposes.

As the Traffic Police moves these services online, in-person walk-ins will still be allowed between April 29 and May 12.

Once the deadline is up, however, appointments will be required. Exceptions are people on long-term visit passes who are looking to renew or replace their driving licences.

“The Traffic Police’s move towards digitalisation of basic traffic-related services will improve service efficiency by reducing the time taken to apply for and carry out these services,” the statement said.