Driver missing after car flips in Yishun accident

When the police arrived, the car driver was no longer at the scene.

Police are investigating after the driver of a car was nowhere to be found following an accident in Yishun on the morning of Nov 21.

They were alerted to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Yishun Central 2 and Yishun Central, at 8.30am.

But when officers arrived, the driver was no longer at the scene.

In photos of the accident’s aftermath posted online, a blue car is seen lying on its side on a pavement. The bumper and headlight on the right side of the car are badly damaged. A section of the pavement is cordoned off.

In an unrelated incident on Nov 19, a car had also flipped to its side in Bras Basah.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident, which happened along Waterloo Street, at about 4.20pm.

In a video of the accident posted online, a white Volkswagen is seen hitting a vehicle parked on the leftmost lane of a two-way street. It goes turtle, before flipping on its side.

A white Volkswagen car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle on Nov 19, in Waterloo Street. SCREENGRAB: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

In another video of the aftermath of the incident, SCDF officers are seen at the scene. One officer is seen in the Volkswagen, which has an opened boot.

SCDF said one person sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.