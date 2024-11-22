 Driver missing after car flips in Yishun accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Driver missing after car flips in Yishun accident

Driver missing after car flips in Yishun accident
When the police arrived, the car driver was no longer at the scene. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Nov 22, 2024 06:20 am

Police are investigating after the driver of a car was nowhere to be found following an accident in Yishun on the morning of Nov 21.

They were alerted to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Yishun Central 2 and Yishun Central, at 8.30am.

But when officers arrived, the driver was no longer at the scene.

In photos of the accident’s aftermath posted online, a blue car is seen lying on its side on a pavement. The bumper and headlight on the right side of the car are badly damaged. A section of the pavement is cordoned off.

In an unrelated incident on Nov 19, a car had also flipped to its side in Bras Basah.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident, which happened along Waterloo Street, at about 4.20pm.

The accident happened along BKE towards the PIE after the Dairy Farm exit at about 9.45am on Nov 20.
Singapore

Alleged hit-and-run leaves 2 motorcyclists injured on BKE

Related Stories

3-year-old dies in collision on Johor expressway

Trailer driver arrested in SLE accident; 2 on motorbike hurt

Toddler taken to hospital in CTE tunnel accident

In a video of the accident posted online, a white Volkswagen is seen hitting a vehicle parked on the leftmost lane of a two-way street. It goes turtle, before flipping on its side.

A white Volkswagen car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle on Nov 19, in Waterloo Street. SCREENGRAB: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

 

In another video of the aftermath of the incident, SCDF officers are seen at the scene. One officer is seen in the Volkswagen, which has an opened boot.

SCDF said one person sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICYishunpoliceSCDF