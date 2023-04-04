Drivers stand outside their cars amid epic Causeway jam over weekend

When you see drivers exit their car to stretch their legs in the midst of a traffic jam, you know it’s going to be a long one.

That was the scene on Malaysia roads leading to land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas over the weekend, as travellers trekked north for the Qing Ming festival, which falls on Wednesday (April 5).

Shin Min Daily News reported that travellers were stuck in traffic for several hours in the wee hours of Monday morning, with the longest waiting time experienced just before Customs in Johor Bahru.

One woman told Shin Min the jam started as early as 2pm on Sunday. "I thought I could avoid the jam by going out earlier, but I still found myself stuck in traffic for nearly five hours," she said.

Another traveller said she was stuck in a jam at the Second Link for over three hours, while her relative endured a seven-hour wait to clear Malaysia customs along the Causeway.

And the Causeway promises to be just as congested this long weekend, ahead of Good Friday, which falls on April 7.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned travellers to expect heavy traffic through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas until April 11.

Those departing or entering Singapore by car or bus are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

ICA recommends that motorists check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before making their way there.

They can do so through the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.