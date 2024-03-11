Residents of Geylang Lorong 20 are concerned over public safety after witnessing suspected drug abusers shoot up in 'broad daylight'.

According to a tip-off to Shin Min Daily News, the alley behind #1 Suites has been a meeting place of individuals who are believed to be drug abusers for about two years now.

"Almost every day, they gather to take drugs after 4pm, in broad daylight," the informant told the Chinese daily, adding that it makes him worried about the safety of residents.

He has recorded a video of three men allegedly openly taking drugs in the alley, which is often littered with tissue papers and syringes, during the day.

In another video he recorded at night, a man is seen smoking what looks like an e-cigarette while another man, who has blond hair, is seen shooting up.

The informant has also shot photos of similar activities over different occasions. He claimed that there had been instances where he would see individuals downing liquids from medicine bottles.

If you have information on drug-related activies, contact the Central Narcotics Bureau at eservices.cnb.gov.sg/feedback