Drunk man picks fight with cleaning robot in CBD

Imagine walking down a street at night and seeing a man squaring up to a cleaning robot.

That's exactly what happened when a man picked a fight with one in Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD) on the night of Nov. 25.

The incident, which occurred at Oxley Tower, was caught on video and uploaded to TikTok. According to the eyewitness filming the scene from across McCallum Street, the man appeared intoxicated.

The video starts with the man yelling incoherently at the cleaning robot, seemingly berating it for not doing its job properly.

At one point, he shouts: “This in Singapore!” before grabbing the robot by its “head” and shoving it to the ground.

The TikTok caption humorously summarized the incident: “When you have to fight the AI cleaning robot ‘cause there’s no one to fight,” adding, “he wins one-on-one”.

Speaking to Mothership, the eyewitness recounted how a group of nearby friends kept an eye on things in case the man decided to cause more trouble.

The video ends with the man walking away, leaving the fallen robot behind.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses, visible in the video, couldn't help but laugh at his antics.