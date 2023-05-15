Commuters help seemingly drunk woman on train, buckle up her open purse

How drunk do you have to be to not notice a group of concerned commuters protecting you from predators on a train?

A TikTok video posted on Sunday (May 14) shows exactly how much.

In the video, a young woman is slumped on the MRT seats, apparently so intoxicated she can hardly keep awake.

Thankfully, a number of people, mostly women, took notice and tried to help her.

One even saw that her purse was left opened and proceeded to buckle it.

An older woman seated beside her allowed the woman to rest her head on her shoulder. At one point, she also held her head so that she wouldn't fall over.

In the comments section, netizens praised the strangers for helping the woman, and also pointed out that she was fortunate her drunken stupor took place on a train in Singapore.

Naturally, there were also many who wondered why the poor woman was left to travel home alone in such a state.

All the same, that young woman must’ve had an epic hangover the next day.