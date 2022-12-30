Dry and windy weather to start 2023

In the first two weeks of January, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 and 33 deg C on most days.

Singapore is set to experience dry and windy weather at the start of the new year, said the weatherman on Friday.

In the first weekend of the new year, the rain band is located away from Singapore, likely resulting in dry and windy conditions in the vicinity, said Meteorological Service Singapore.

Thereafter, moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days. The showers may extend into the evening on a few days.

Overall, the total rainfall for the first fortnight of 2023 is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

In the first two weeks of January, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 and 33 deg C on most days.

On one or two days, the daily maximum temperature may reach 34 deg C. Daily lows of around 23 deg C can be expected on a few rainy days.

Singapore experienced short moderate to heavy afternoon thundery showers on most days in December. The showers extended into the evening occasionally.

The north-east monsoon brought relatively windy conditions and afternoon passing showers to Singapore and the surrounding region on a few days in the last week of the month.

In December, the daily maximum temperature did not reach 32 deg C on most days due to the rainy and cloudy weather conditions. But there were five days when the daily maximum temperature exceeded 33 deg C.