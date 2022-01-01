Dude, you live here? TikTok user's MTV Cribs-style prank leaves netizens baffled
A TikTok user decided to act out his own version of MTV Cribs when he recorded himself showing off a $27-million home in a prime district.
TikTok user Lavashark23, who appears in his 20s, posted a 50-second clip on Wednesday (Dec 29) of him giving a tour of “his dream house” in Gallop Road, near the Singapore Botanic Gardens.
The clip has garnered over 80,000 views.
"After hustling for so long, I finally bought the house that I've always wanted, my dream house," he says, as he takes his TikTok followers from the patio to inside the bungalow.
He also introduces a man on the premises as his "security guard" and a woman who appears to have just emerged from the swimming pool as his "helper".
@_iskandarmazlan
can't believe that i got my first house in my 20s.. what a dream..♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
His antics left some netizens wondering if he really did own the lavish house.
One TikTok user, though, saw through the ruse and posited that the bungalow was likely being used for the filming of an upcoming local movie.
But hey, it fooled some of you.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now