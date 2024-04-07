Woman spits on another after being called out for cutting queue for Bruno Mars concert

A woman was caught on camera spitting on someone in a queue for the Bruno Mars concert after allegedly being called out for cutting the queue.

She has since apologised but claimed she did not mean to cut queue.

The incident took place outside the National Stadium on April 5, according to a TikTok video uploaded by Sabrinasimisai.

The TikToker wrote in the caption that the woman sat in front of a man who was in the line in front of them.

"That guy had no friends with him as he was going for standing pen alone. So we stood up for him and called her out," said the TikToker.

#sgtiktok #singapore #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #trending #viral #brunomars #brunomarssingapore @sabrinasimisai tldr: she just sat her buttocks down infront of the guy who queued infront of us. that guy had no friends with him as he was going for standing pen alone. so we stood up for him and called her out. then she told us “im waiting for my friend”, so we told her nicely “this is the front of the queue though, you can go to the back of the queue and wait for your friend” but clearly she wasnt too happy with being called out even though she was the one who shamelessly tried to cut the queue. got spit on in the end… kinda kinky but guys pls remember that covid is still a thing. all i can say is… those attending on 6 april, please be considerate and try your best not to be selfish to others attending the concert 🫤 #tiktoksg #brunomarsinsingapore @Mothership ♬ original sound - professional armpit lover

"Then she told us 'I'm waiting for my friend'. So we told her nicely, 'This is the front of the queue though, you can go to the back of the queue and wait for your friend.'

"But clearly she wasn't too happy with being called out even though she was the one who shamelessly tried to cut the queue.

"Got spit on in the end… kinda kinky but guys, please remember that Covid is still a thing."

The TikToker then uploaded a follow-up video where she said: "When she spat on me, I honestly wasn't mad. Yes, I felt disrespected but I wasn't angry.

"Tonight, I'm going to be the one sleeping well, knowing I went down early in the morning to queue for my own spot in the standing pen. In the meanwhile, knowing that she's not going to be the one sleeping well because she didn't come early for the standing pen and she still wanted to cut queue.

"And despite cutting the queue, she still wanted to argue about it."

The spitter has since been identified as an Indonesian transgender content creator named Una Dembler.

She responded to the video of the incident with an Instagram post that said: "The video circulating around is not 100 per cent true."

She denied she was in the queue and said she was just waiting for her friend who went to the bathroom and told her to wait there to avoid getting separated.

"I didn't know that I waited so close to others who queued for Bruno Mars. Suddenly, I felt someone threw rice at my hair and body several times.

"Then there was a nice guy who told me that this was the line for Bruno Mars and I immediately stood up and left the queue but the girl still tried to throw me rice. I was mad and it was wrong to get emotional and spat at her.

"Sadly, I don't have the video she threw me rice."

The Indonesian added: "I know I was wrong to spit on her, but I didn't mean to cut the queue. I will learn from this and I really regret this happened. I'm sorry."

In response, the TikToker who was spat on posted another video that said: "Hmm... the person have spoken up. But 'throw rice'? Plus I have yet to receive an apology for the spit."

The penalty for spitting in public is a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offence. The fine for a second offence is up to $2,000 and for the third and subsequent offences the fine is up to $5,000.