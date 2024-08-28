Duo nabbed in $290,000 duty evasion scheme

The total amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded is estimated to be S$292,712.

The Singapore Customs swooped in on an industrial unit at Tuas View Square on Aug 24, acting on intelligence to curb tax evasion, and uncovered a stash of 2,701 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Some of the illicit smokes were found loaded onto two lorries parked within the unit.

Two men, aged 36 and 37, were arrested at the scene. Initial investigations revealed that the duo were allegedly hired by an unknown individual to collect and repack the contraband cigarettes at the industrial unit.

One of the men was an employee of the company operating at the unit. He is suspected of abusing his position and access to facilitate the illegal activities.

Both the lorries, believed to be used in transporting the duty-unpaid cigarettes, and the entire haul of cigarettes were seized.

The total amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded is estimated to be $292,712. Legal proceedings are underway for the two men.

The Singapore Customs issued a stern reminder that dealing in duty-unpaid goods is a serious offence under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Offenders face hefty fines of up to 40 times the amount of evaded duty and GST, imprisonment of up to six years, or both. Vehicles used in such activities are also liable to be forfeited.

The authorities urge anyone with information regarding smuggling activities or tax evasion to report it via the official online portal at https://go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence.