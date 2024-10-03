BCA reviewing scope of alteration works that don't need approval

ST reported in September that BCA and URA said they were looking into possible unauthorised rooftop structures constructed at Rose Maison (above) and EiS Residences.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) is reviewing the scope of building works that property owners can carry out on their homes and buildings without the need for approval from the authorities.

The review comes at a time when the number of investigations into unauthorised structures by BCA has risen.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Oct 1, BCA said that between 2020 and 2023, it handled an average of 120 cases of unauthorised structures each year, the majority of which involved shelters on the ground floor or roof covers.

BCA said these shelters and roof covers do not impact a building’s structure.

The latest figure is more than double the 57 cases per year, or 170 cases, from 2016 to 2018, which ST previously reported. BCA did not provide figures for 2019.

In September, ST reported that both BCA and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said they were looking into possible unauthorised rooftop structures built by owners of the penthouses in Rose Maison and EiS Residences, two private residential developments in Haig Avenue.

BCA revealed that a review was under way in response to ST’s questions about how it was dealing with these home owners who put up unauthorised structures. It did not give further details on what the review entails.

BCA said previously that unauthorised structures could pose a grave danger to building occupants. These addition and alteration works have to be checked and certified by a professional engineer, who can ensure that any additional load is within limits and the building is structurally safe.

Reports of such unauthorised structures continue to make the headlines.

In 2023, the co-owner of a property agency was fined $50,000 for two charges, which included constructing without approval an illegal mezzanine floor of more than 5,000 sq ft in area at The Alexcier, a light industrial building.

In 2022, a penthouse owner at Skies Miltonia in Yishun was ordered to remove unapproved rooftop structures.

Currently, BCA approval is required for most building works, including erecting a structure, making extensions, demolition, alteration or repair of a building.

Some of these works would increase the gross floor area (GFA) or affect planning parameters, so approval must also be obtained from URA.

Minor works, such as putting up a single-storey, open-sided shelter, or a gazebo that occupies less than 10 sq m, do not require BCA approval.

BCA said its priority after receiving reports of alleged unauthorised structures is to assess whether they are safe.

“If the structures are found to be unsafe, BCA will issue a dangerous building order to instruct the owner to demolish the structures or take appropriate steps to make the structures safe,” said a BCA spokesperson.

Property owners who wish to retain these structures would have to “regularise them by ensuring that the structures can meet the planning and design requirements” by URA and BCA. This could involve paying fees for additional GFA, or for a professional engineer to assess the structures and get relevant approvals.

In the case of condominiums, the development’s management corporation strata title (MCST) has responsibility for the structural elements of the building that are essential for the structural stability of the building, said BCA.

“The MCST would be liable if it permits unauthorised building works to be carried out, including unauthorised building works to common property,” said the BCA spokesperson.

Anyone who carries out building works without prior approval of plans may, on conviction, face a maximum fine of $200,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Industry stakeholders said they welcomed BCA’s review of the issue.

Mr Kingsley Ng, an architect and director of P&T Consultants, said unauthorised works are prevalent, particularly in small residential developments that do not typically have an active MCST office.

In these developments, home owners might take more liberties to modify their units, he said.

He added that contractors who work with these property owners may not always be aware of the required approvals, leading to such illegal structures.

“Hopefully the review can provide more clarity for property owners and also contractors,” he said.

Construction company director Goh Boo Kui said a more stringent approach could help prevent accidents caused by unauthorised structures.