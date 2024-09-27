East-West Line train services expected to resume on Sept 30

Train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations continue to be unavailable.

Free regular bus services are available between Boon Lay and Queenstown, and bridging bus services are available between Jurong East and Buona Vista.

Take Exit D for the bridging bus services from Buona Vista to Jurong East and Exit A for the services from Jurong East to Buona Vista.

In a Facebook post on Sept 26, SMRT explained that it had to call off its initial plan to run shuttle services between Jurong East and Buona Vista.

"We had tried our best to make this option work by expediting the repairs on one of the tracks. We have since determined that it can be done, but it would mean slowing down the repairs on the parallel damaged rail as repairs cannot be done when the shuttle train service is in operation," it wrote.

"It is better to prioritise repair and expedite restoring full service earlier, rather than run a 20-minute shuttle between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations."

SMRT added that it is is aiming to restore full service on Sept 30. Running the shuttle train services might delay full restroration by a few days.