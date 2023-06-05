Eight wild boars in Bukit Panjang trapped since May by NParks

When confronted by a boar, members of the public should remain calm and move away slowly while keeping a safe distance.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has trapped eight wild boars in Bukit Panjang since May.

The agency was responding to The Straits Times’ queries about an incident last Thursday night where a 40-year-old man was attacked by a wild boar at Zhenghua Nature Park in Bukit Panjang, and required more than 20 stitches on his left leg.

NParks is in touch with the man, said group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo.

Dr Loo said: “NParks is currently monitoring the area and, for public safety, has been installing exclusion fencing to prevent wild boars from straying out of forested areas and venturing into the estate.”

He added that NParks has trapped eight boars since May.

The agency was not able to immediately provide more details on when the trapping efforts began, or how many were caught in previous months.

“We are also working with stakeholders on public education and outreach, to promote safe and responsible human-wildlife encounters. This includes taking enforcement action against the illegal feeding of wildlife, which can alter their natural foraging behaviour and lead them to rely on humans for food,” Dr Loo added.

NParks had handled another incident of a wild boar attack in Bukit Panjang on May 1, he said.

A 34-year-old woman was attacked and flung side to side before being thrown on the road.

She sustained multiple wounds and cuts on her right calf, buttock and arm.

In the latest incident, Mothership reported that the man said he was walking his dogs at around 8.45pm when a boar charged towards him out of nowhere, seeming aggressive.

One of his dogs then tried to ward off the boar, and chased after it.

Despite being wounded, the man tried to run after the dog for about 20m to 30m, before he “felt his leg grow heavy”.

His wife later drove him to the hospital, which required him to undergo surgery at around 2am on Friday.

He was held under observation in the hospital, and given four to six weeks of medical leave.

The Bukit Panjang resident said boars are sighted frequently in the area and are usually harmless, and he hopes that the boar will be relocated instead of being captured and put down.

Dr Loo said that when confronted by a boar, people should remain as calm as possible and move away slowly while keeping a safe distance.

They should not corner or provoke the animal, and refrain from feeding it.

“If adult wild boars are seen with young piglets, keep a distance and leave them alone as they can become aggressive when trying to defend their young,” Dr Loo added.

To report wild boar encounters, the public can call the Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.