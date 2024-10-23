Camera crusaders thwart alleged bird-napping attempt

A man who didn't seem to be a bird enthusiast allegedly scooped up the grounded fledgling and attempted to make off with it.

An alleged bird-napping attempt was thwarted in Bukit Merah thanks to the quick thinking of eagle-eyed photographers.

The incident unfolded on Oct 21, when a fledgling red-breasted parakeet took a tumble from its nest near the famed Bukit Merah parrot family's nesting site.

While the fallen bird might seem like an easy target, its plight was noticed by photographers, including Mr Alex Han, who had been observing the feathered family.

According to Mr Han, a man who didn't seem to be a bird enthusiast scooped up the grounded fledgling and attempted to make off with it.

However, the man's plans were quickly grounded by other photographers who witnessed the incident.

Mr Han revealed that they confronted the man, explaining the legal repercussions of his actions.

The man asked why they could take photographs of the birds, but he could not take it away, shared Mr Han, detailing the man's defiant response.

Undeterred, the photographers stood their ground. Mr Sean Chua, another photographer present at the scene, added that warnings of potential fines were issued to the man.

When the man allegedly challenged the photographers to call the police, one of them swiftly retrieved the fledgling and returned it to the nesting tree.

Though the little bird attempted another flight, it unfortunately collided with another tree.

Concerned about the persistent presence of the would-be poacher, Mr Han contacted Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES).

ACRES staff arrived equipped with ladders to ensure the fledgling's safety. Images captured by Mr Han show the team carefully placing the bird high up in the tree canopy, out of harm's reach.

One of the staff was heard saying to the bird: "You're OK now. Don't worry, you will be reunited with your brother and sister, and your mummy and daddy will feed you tomorrow morning."

The man who allegedly attempted to take the fledgling remained in the vicinity, even after ACRES staff departed.

Mr Han emphasised the crucial role photographers played in protecting the parrot, highlighting that the bird would have been taken if not for their presence.

In an official statement to Mothership, ACRES co-CEO Mr Kalai Vanan clarified that the fledgling wasn't removed from the area.

"When young birds fledge, they can sometimes drop on the floor. They do not need to be rescued. They need to simply be put back up to rest where they can continued to be guided and cared for by their parents."

Mr Vanan also reminded the public that baby birds should never be taken home, stressing the specialised care required for their rehabilitation, which is best left to organisations like ACRES.

He urged the public to report any suspicious activity around wildlife to the authorities, reminding everyone that poaching or keeping wild birds is a punishable offence under the Wildlife Act.