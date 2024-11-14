Chef Kang returns for Chinese New Year collab with Path restaurant

Chef Marvas Ng (left) of Path and Chef Ang Song Kang with their Chefs' Harmony Pen Cai for Chinese New Year.

Shortly after closing his one-Michelin-starred restaurant Chef Kang’s on Oct 10, chef Ang Song Kang – better known as Chef Kang – is back behind the stove.

The 60-year-old’s previously announced retirement has been short-lived. He is already gearing up for Chinese New Year 2025, at the invitation of chef Marvas Ng of Path restaurant at Marina Bay Financial Centre, for a four-hands collaboration.

An eight-course dinner menu ($228++ a person, add $89++ or $158++ for wine pairing) will be available on Jan 6 and 7 at Path, showcasing chef Ng’s East Asian classics refined with French flair coupled with chef Ang’s Cantonese prowess.

Savour the best of both worlds with Path’s signature Shanghainese hairy crab roe on soya curd with uni and pickled chilli, and chef Ang’s popular prawn paste crispy Kurobuta pork belly.

Other highlights include double-boiled wild-caught marble goby soup; sustainable wagyu Juku A4 Japanese striploin served with sides of housemade sambal, cai poh (preserved radish), pickled onions and truffles; and Cantonese-style imperial glutinous rice with lup cheong, dried shrimp, pan-seared langoustine and shiitake mushrooms.

Do not fret if you cannot make it for dinner. The chefs have also created a Chefs’ Harmony Pen Cai, available for takeaway only.

The pot has a base of braised daikon, cabbage and shiitake mushrooms, followed by kampung chicken, housemade prawn rolls and roast pork belly.

It is topped with premium ingredients such as braised oysters, soon hock, eight-hour braised Australian abalone and dried Japanese scallops.

It is priced at $318 nett (for four to six people) and $568 nett (for eight to 10 people), with the option to add South African three-head abalone ($98 a piece or $198 for three pieces).

Orders placed from Nov 18 to Dec 31 can enjoy early-bird prices. Collection starts from Jan 14 and an advanced order of seven days is required. Pen cai orders close on Jan 21.

Chef Ang and Chef Ng’s collaborative Chefs’ Harmony Pen Cai for takeaway. PHOTO: 1855 F&B

Chef Ng, 37, says: “Our shared passion for innovative cooking and locally sourced ingredients made this collaboration a natural fit. Chef Ang’s dedication to his craft is truly inspiring, and I knew that we could create something special and festive for this Chinese New Year.”

This marks the last time chef Ang cooks in Singapore before moving his focus to overseas projects.

Chef Ang Song Kang shut his Chef Kang's restaurant on Oct 10. PHOTO: 1855 F&B

He says: “I was slightly hesitant (on working together). After all, I’ve stepped back from my local operations. But Marvas’ passion, along with the idea of creating something special, reignited my drive.

“It felt like the perfect opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with a younger generation of chefs who are pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation.”

For pen cai orders, go to bit.ly/PathxChefKangPenCai. For four-hands dinner reservations, go to sevn.ly/xrTDzBqp (for Jan 6) or sevn.ly/xW5AGBZQ (for Jan 7). Orders and reservations open from Nov 18.