Reticulated python safely removed from Paya Lebar Road

Two NParks officers holding down the python on a patch of grass.

A reticulated python was successfully removed from a bush near Paya Lebar Square over the weekend before a crowd of curious onlookers.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said on Nov 10 it was alerted to a sighting of the snake at 60 Paya Lebar Road on Nov 9.

The reptile was safely captured and taken to Mandai Wildlife Group for assessment, NParks said.

The python is currently being monitored and, if deemed suitable, will be released into a forested area away from human dwellings, NParks added.

The species is the world’s longest snake and regularly grows to more than 6.25m in length, according to the Natural History Museum in Britain. The longest reticulated python ever recorded – at 10m long – was found in Indonesia in 1912.

Reticulated pythons are native to Singapore and can be encountered in urban areas. The animal plays an important role in regulating the ecosystem by keeping the population of pests, such as rodents, low.

Videos of the snake’s capture have surfaced on social media, particularly on the Singapore Wildlife Sighting and Complaint SG Facebook groups.

The videos show NParks officers using snake tongs to remove the python from the bush. Two officers are seen holding down the python on a patch of grass.

NParks advises members of the public to remain calm and back away slowly if they encounter a snake in a public area. It is important to give the snake space to retreat and not to approach or handle it.

They can call NParks’ helpline on 1800-476-1600.