Electricity tariffs to rise by about 8% for Q3 amid global oil, gas crunch

The electricity tariff has been rising since April last year.

About half the households in Singapore will pay higher electricity bills for the next three months, with the electricity tariff for the next quarter going up by about 8 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

The increase was announced as countries around the world scramble to secure energy resources amid a global oil and gas crunch.

The electricity tariff for the period July 1 to Sept 30 will be 30.17 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), excluding the goods and services tax (GST), said grid operator SP Group on Thursday (June 30).

This is up from the current rate of 27.94 cents per kWh.

