 Electricity tariffs to rise by about 8% for Q3 amid global oil, gas crunch, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Electricity tariffs to rise by about 8% for Q3 amid global oil, gas crunch

Electricity tariffs to rise by about 8% for Q3 amid global oil, gas crunch
The electricity tariff has been rising since April last year.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Luke Pachymuthu Senior Correspondent
Jun 30, 2022 12:55 pm

About half the households in Singapore will pay higher electricity bills for the next three months, with the electricity tariff for the next quarter going up by about 8 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

The increase was announced as countries around the world scramble to secure energy resources amid a global oil and gas crunch.

The electricity tariff for the period July 1 to Sept 30 will be 30.17 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), excluding the goods and services tax (GST), said grid operator SP Group on Thursday (June 30).

This is up from the current rate of 27.94 cents per kWh.

The electricity tariff has been rising since April last year.

More On This Topic
12 ways to save money when the cost of living rises
Inflation and recession: A reality check
An artist's impression of the solar green roof.
Singapore

More solar power for Pulau Ubin

Related Stories

Services resume but Immigration and Checkpoints Authority asks public to put off visits

Hong Kong fire leaves 20,000 households without power for 2 days

Singapore electricity tariffs rise by 10 per cent amid Ukraine war

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ELECTRICITY AND POWERUkraineRussiaSingapore