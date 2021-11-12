Employer comforted, supported maid who lost sister to Covid-19

In early June, her beloved elder sister died of Covid-19 in Indonesia.

But a devastated Ms Ima Fitarini, 34, could not fly home for a final farewell due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

"It all happened in only nine days... I was chit-chatting with her for (the first) seven days," said the maid of eight years, choking back tears.

Then, on day seven, her family called to say that her sister, 37, was hospitalised. The sister died two days later, and Ms Fitarini was told of it the following day.

"Ma'am was the first person I looked for," said Ms Fitarini, referring to her employer, Ms Wong Giat Sing, 48.

Her reaction shows the close relationship between Ms Wong and Ms Fitarini, who has worked for Ms Wong's family since she arrived in Singapore.

The mutual care and respect the duo hold for each other is exactly what the organisers of the inaugural Exemplary Migrant Domestic Worker (MDW) and Employer award is looking for, said Mr William Chew yesterday at a media conference.

He is chief executive director of the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast), which provides social support services, training and recreational activities for maids in Singapore.

Ms Wong and Ms Fitarini are one of the eight pairs up for the award, the results of which are slated to be announced on Nov 21 during Fast's first MDW and Employer Appreciation Day. The top award comes with a $2,000 cash prize.

Ms Wong, a database administrator, said she had read about the award in The Straits Times in September and decided to nominate the maid for her dedicated service.

Ms Wong encourages Ms Fitarini to pursue her own interests through courses organised by Fast, where the East Java native learnt hairdressing and make-up.

"When I go home, I want to set up my own salon...That is my dream," said Ms Fitarini.

To take the maid's mind off her recent bereavement, Ms Wong got her to start cycling regularly.

Her husband had caught the cycling bug earlier in the pandemic. He guides their weekend rides from their Bukit Timah home to places around Singapore, including Changi Beach.

Said Ms Wong: "She would just look at the sea and cry. Then (we'd) cycle home and she could fall asleep, tired."

Fast's appreciation day on Nov 21, to be held in its Chin Cheng Avenue compound, off Still Road, will be a fiesta for up to 1,000 fully vaccinated domestic workers and their employers.

Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang will be the guest of honour, and highlights include performances, food trucks and booths offering discounted services such as money remittance to the maids' home countries.