Endangered turtle in Jurong East by member of the public

The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating the case of an endangered turtle that was spotted along Jurong East Street 24 before it was taken away by a member of the public.

A video of the turtle on a footpath circulated on social media on Aug 24, the same day it was spotted. Onlookers can be heard in the video discussing if the turtle was someone’s escaped pet, with one joking that the turtle could be cooked.

“Based on the video, the turtle appears to be an Asian Softshell Turtle (Amyda cartilaginea), which is a native species protected under the Wildlife Act 1965,” said NParks’ group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng.

“It was later removed by a member of the public before the arrival of NParks,” he said, adding that NParks is looking into the matter.

In the Singapore Red Data Book, which provides information such as the scientific and common names and descriptions of each plant and animal species here, the Asian Softshell Turtle is listed as an endangered species.

According to nature website Ecology Asia, Asian Softshell Turtles can grow up to a shell length of 75cm. The freshwater turtle mainly inhabits lowland streams in forested areas, with a varied diet of insects, crustaceans, fish, vegetation and carrion.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to keep and take any wildlife without the written approval of the director-general of wildlife management, said Mr How.

In the case where the offence is committed in respect of a protected wildlife, an offender may be liable to a fine of up to $50,000, or jail for up to two years, or to both upon a conviction in court.