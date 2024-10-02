English teacher wins award for creative escape room

(From left) Mr Mohamed Firdaus Mohamed Sukor, Ms Tina Kishore Sajani, Ms Yeo Xin Yi, Ms Lim Peng Peng, Ms Sarah Christian, Ms Goh Li-Ern Faith, Ms Wang Pei Hua Lydia and Mr Peter Chutatape received the Inspiring Teacher of English Award.

To inspire her students to read more, English language teacher Yeo Xin Yi created comic- and manga-themed escape rooms as part of her school’s post-examination activities for Secondary 1 students.

Located in NorthLight School’s empty rooms, the four escape rooms were inspired by the Avengers and Spider-Man comics, as well as One Piece and Demon Slayer manga.

To escape, students had to solve riddles, crack open chests and search for clues designed by the school’s English department.

Ms Yeo, 33, said the experience helped her students become more eager to read. “They had a lot of fun and looked at the language differently... They were surprised that we encouraged reading in all forms,” she said.

She was one of eight school teachers who received the Inspiring Teacher of English Award 2024.

The award is given out to teachers who are dedicated to cultivating a love for the English language in their students in two categories: the teaching category for demonstration of expertise in the English language, literature or General Paper; and the leadership category for the implementation of relevant initiatives by heads of department, subject heads and level heads.

Since its launch in 2008, there have been a total of 143 winners, including 2024’s. In all, 127 nominations were received in 2024. Teachers were nominated by their students or their schools.

The winners each received a trophy, a certificate and a cash award of $2,000. All winners and nominees will also receive a two-year membership of the Singapore Association for Applied Linguistics.

Ms Yeo won in the teaching category, which had five winners.

There were three winners in the leadership category, including NorthLight School’s head of department for English language, Ms Lim Peng Peng. This is the first time two teachers from the same school have won in the same year.

Ms Lim, 45, led her department during NorthLight’s Project Work, where students were tasked to make group presentations or posters on themes ranging from Singapore cuisines to profiles of their school staff, or lesser-known topics about Singapore, such as marginalised communities.

The projects helped students learn to carry out research, while also polish up their writing and oral presentation skills.

The 17th edition of the Teacher of English Award was presented at the National Library Building on Oct 1 by the Speak Good English Movement and The Straits Times, with the support of the Ministry of Education.

Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang, who was the guest of honour at the event, said English teachers give students the skills to thrive in a global landscape.

“Your job is an important one because by equipping our students with English language skills, you are opening doors of opportunities for them to the world,” she added.

Mr Jason Leow, chairman of the Speak Good English Movement, said: “Beyond imparting the technicalities of the English language, you are instrumental in promoting and creating conducive environments for the usage and practice of standard English.

“You provide students with the grammar and vocabulary to express their thoughts and emotions, fostering open communication, allowing them to become better conversationalists.”

Another teacher, Ms Lydia Wang Pei Hua Lydia, 52, of St Andrew’s Mission School, was recognised for her efforts towards making English lessons a safe space for her students with autism spectrum disorder.

Ms Wang, who is driven to help her students confidently express themselves, said: “I recognised the need for tailored teaching approaches, patience, empathy and creativity in reaching them.”

Recipients of the Inspiring Teacher of English Award 2024

Teaching category

Mr Peter Chutatape, 41, English language teacher at Bukit Panjang Primary School

Ms Wang Pei Hua Lydia, 53, English language level head at St Andrew’s Mission School

Ms Tina Kishore Sajani, 46, English literature lead teacher at Evergreen Secondary School

Ms Yeo Xin Yi, 33, English language teacher at NorthLight School

Ms Sarah Christian, 31, General Paper teacher and covering level head at Victoria Junior College

Leadership category