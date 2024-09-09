Enhanced security checks at all checkpoints Sept 9-14

There will be enhanced security checks on arriving travellers at all land, air and sea checkpoints from Sept 9 to 14.

Travellers arriving in Singapore from Sept 9 to 14 can expect enhanced security checks and delays, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In a Facebook post on Sept 8, it said: “In view of the heightened security situation in the region, ICA will be implementing enhanced security checks on arriving travellers and conveyances at the land, air and sea checkpoints from Sept 9 to 14.”

Travellers are also advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance due to delays at the checkpoints.

Pope Francis will be making his first papal visit to Singapore from Sept 11 to 13 – the final leg of his 12-day trip that includes Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.

In Singapore, he will celebrate mass at the National Stadium for some 50,000 Catholics. The 87-year-old pontiff will also meet Singapore’s leaders, give a state address and hold an inter-religious dialogue with young people.