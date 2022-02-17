 European woman tries ‘salad with croutons, sausage’, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
European woman tries ‘salad with croutons, sausage’

LARABELLA MYERS / TIKTOK
Feb 17, 2022 11:15 am

Sausage? Sausage? In yusheng?

Now that is bound to raise eyebrows in Singapore.

"Did you just call it sausage?" That was the reaction of an “Angry Singaporean” when his British-Italian girlfriend tried the traditional Chinese New Year dish.

TikTok user Larabella Myers put up a video of how it went, drawing mostly bemused reactions.

“Just having my salad for lunch,” she says.

And goes on to list the ingredients.

Carrot, radish, fine.

But who puts croutons in yusheng?

Even that didn’t trigger the Singaporean in the background, though. What did was her picking out what looked like bak kwa and calling it sausage.

For the uninitiated, if you order the dish for lunch, it is likely to cost a fair bit more than even really high-end salads.

It is of course meant to be shared, after being tossed by groups, a new year ritual symbolising abundance and prosperity.

Also, as AsiaOne pointed out in its report, a 387g serving of this “salad” is over 500 calories.

Well, never mind. Huat ah, Larabella.

Here’s the video:

 

@larabellamyers I thought £10 salads in London were expensive… #sgtiktok #tiktiksg #singapore #singlish #chinesenewyear #cny #yearofthetiger ♬ original sound - Larabella Myers

 

