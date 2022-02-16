Balloon cracker device can do the trick right in your living room

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Dangerous Fireworks Act 1972.

For half a century Singapore has been without the widespread use of firecrackers, often used to accompany all sorts of celebrations.

And this has of course taken out the risks and pollution of these small explosives.

But if you miss festivities with more of a bang, here is a device you should try.

It lets you have a blast without fear of injury or damage and without all the pungent smoke. And it looks like you can have it right in your living room.

Call it firecrackers without fire.

And while it may make less of a deafening racket, the resemblance is close enough, as this video will show.

The device is basically a frame through which a string of balloons is pulled.

And voila! Just listen to them go off.

The video was put up by TikTok user papa_goh.

“Spreading a little cheer for the neighbours,” the post said. “Happy Chap Goh Mei everyone!”

AsiaOne reported that the user appeared to be running a business selling the device.

