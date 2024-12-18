EWL track fault stretches over 7 stations during Dec 17 evening peak

SMRT advised commuters to factor in 15 minutes more when travelling between Jurong East and Gul Circle stations.

Train commuters in western Singapore were delayed in their journeys during the evening peak hour on Dec 17, when a track fault affected a seven-station stretch on the East-West Line.

In a Facebook post at 7.37pm, operator SMRT advised commuters to factor in 15 minutes more when travelling between Jurong East and Gul Circle stations.

Free regular bus services were available between the two stations, SMRT also said on X.

The delay was subsequently shortened to 10 minutes, before SMRT announced at 8.05pm that normal train services between the two stations had resumed and the free bus services were stopped.

In a Facebook post at 8.45pm, SMRT said a point machine failure occurred near Joo Koon station at about 6.45pm.

A point machine controls train movements at rail junctions when they move from one track to another.

“For the safety of our commuters, trains were moving slower along the affected stretch, resulting in an additional 15 minutes of travel time,” SMRT said.

“Train services remained available in both directions between Jurong East and Gul Circle stations.

“Our staff worked promptly to resolve the fault, and normal train services progressively resumed from 7.50pm. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to your evening commute.”

Ms Ng Pei Fang, a 41-year-old engineer, told The Straits Times she was on a train heading to Buona Vista when she realised it had stopped longer than usual at Redhill station.

She said that an announcement informed passengers that the train ahead had activated the emergency button, but noted that the delay was not very long.

The train then proceeded to Queenstown station. Ms Ng said the train had stopped there for about four or five minutes before it was announced that there had been a train fault and her train was being taken off service.

Passengers were then asked to alight, and some hurriedly made their way towards the exits to the nearest bus stop.

“Some passengers started looking for rides on their phones, or looking for a taxi,” Ms Ng said, adding that she had her husband pick her up at a nearby taxi stand.

She also said she did not see any connecting services or signboards informing commuters about the delay when she left Queenstown station at 7.15pm.

While she acknowledged that SMRT may need time to arrange for alternative transport, she added: “I think it can be reflected faster on social media or via the app for people to take alternative transport.”

The delay on Dec 17 follows two recent disruptions on the Circle Line, which is also operated by SMRT.

A signalling fault affected train service on the 10-station stretch between Farrer Road and Harbourfront stations on Dec 16, while a stalled train at Tai Seng station on Dec 14 led to no train service between Serangoon and Promenade stations – also a 10-stop stretch.

The East-West Line was disrupted for six days from Sept 25 to Sept 30, affecting more than 2.6 million passengers. It is one of the worst breakdowns to affect Singapore’s MRT system in its 37-year history.

Following that, SMRT said in November that it had formed a working group to review the safety and reliability of its rail network.